Two matches have been announced for tonight’s WWE 205 Live episode.

Tonight’s tag team match will feature 2 of the 12 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic teams going at it as The Bollywood Boyz take on Curt Stallion and August Grey.

205 Live will also feature Ariya Daivari vs. Ashante “Thee” Adonis tonight.

Stay tuned for more from tonight’s WWE 205 Live. Below is the full announcement for tonight:

205 Live to feature pair of must-see matches In what is certain to be an edge-of-your-seat edition of 205 Live, Curt Stallion & August Grey are primed to take on The Bollywood Boyz, while Ashante “Thee” Adonis will combat Ariya Daivari. The 205 Live Universe will be treated to a sneak peek at this year’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, as Stallion & Grey and The Bollywood Boyz will each be participating in the annual tournament. While tonight’s bout is not part of the tournament, each squad is seeking a monumental victory just five days before the competition begins on NXT. Stallion, who has earned a future NXT Cruiserweight Championship bout and is coming off last week’s impressive showing when he teamed with Ever-Rise to defeat Daivari and The Bollywood Boyz in a Six-Man Tag Team Match, now pairs with his good friend Grey for another slugfest with Samir and Sunil. Daivari, who spent much of last week’s Six-Man Tag Team match arguing with his teammates, was left fuming after the loss, and he’ll look to take out his frustrations on Adonis tonight. Adonis has experienced his fair share of ups and downs as a rookie on the purple brand, but he recently defeated former Cruiserweight Champion Tony Nese in singles competition and joined forces with Stallion and Grey for a victory against Legado del Fantasma in a Six-Man Tag Team Match. Can he start the new year with a hard-earned win against Daivari Dinero? Don’t miss a thrilling episode of 205 Live, streaming tonight at 10/9 C on the award-winning WWE Network!

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.