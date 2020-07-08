EC3 Comments on His Future, Possibly Being In the Impact Slammiversary Fatal 4 Way

EC3 took to Facebook Live this week and commented on a possible return to Impact Wrestling.
Impact has announced that a former World Champion will be returning to the company for the Fatal 4 Way match at Slammiversary, which will be for the vacant Impact World Heavyweight Title. The match currently has Trey Miguel, Ace Austin and Eddie Edwards. Impact has confirmed that the former World Champion will be bringing a few friends with him.
During the Facebook Live video, which you can see above, EC3 was asked about possibly being the mystery man in the Slammiversary main event.
“July 18th,” he said. “July 18th is a great day for a fight. I will fight July 18th.”
Another fan commented that they are looking forward to Slammiversary and EC3 responded, “It’s probably gonna be a great show.”
When asked when he will decide where he’s going next, EC3 responded, “I’m going to go wherever my heart takes me, wherever a fight arises that I need to fight ’em.”
EC3 was released from his WWE contract back on April 15 as a part of the company-wide cuts brought on by COVID-19. He will be a free agent after his 90-day non-compete clause expires on July 15. The Impact return teases have been going on for a few weeks now, but EC3 also recently teased a possible AEW debut, as we noted at this link.
Stay tuned for updates.
(H/T to Himanshu D)
