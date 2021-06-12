ROH superstar EC3 recently spoke with WrestleZone to discuss all things pro-wrestling, including how ROH franchise player Jay Briscoe was the reason he came back to the promotion, and how much he enjoyed their match at the 19th Anniversary pay per view. Highlights from the interview are below.
Says Jay Briscoe is the reason he went to ROH:
[Jay] Briscoe is the reason I went to Ring Of Honor. He’s one of the guys that I wanted to work with, they’re a team I have such respect for, but there are no similarities between Jay and I—except that we both love what we do in wrestling and I knew that there was something special there. Especially when we fought,” EC3 said, “I knew that I lost a lot of respect and lost a lot of love for professional wrestling, for obvious reasons, no doubt. To see if I still loved it, to see if I still believed that honor was real, he was the guy.
Talks their matchup at the 19th Anniversary PPV:
So, that match at Ring Of Honor 19th Anniversary, I think it was a strong chapter in what could’ve been an epic feud in Ring Of Honor. But what I loved about it—it would’ve been great with fans—but what I loved about it, I was sick of everything being the same, the same, the same. It was different, told a more methodical story, a more physical story and it was two grown-ass men, trading bombs, seeing who had more at that time and to see if honor was truly real. The moves are really cool in wrestling now but the passion and the physicality and the toll it takes on your body seems to be lost,” he explained. “We put a lot into that and what was great, there was no finisher reversals or 1-2 kick-outs and we did over 20-minutes with falsies. That’s bold to try in this day and age, to be different and have a match that’s more old school with new school elements. So, I was very proud of that one.