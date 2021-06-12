Tonight IMPACT Wrestling presents their Against All Odds pay per view, which features a stacked card including AEW superstar Kenny Omega defending the IMPACT world title against Moose in the evening’s main event. As previously mentioned, this bout was pre-taped from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville as opposed to IMPACT’s home-base in Nashville.

According to PW Insider, Tony Schiavone, Don Callis, and top IMPACT executive Scott D’Amore will be on commentary for the headlining bout, with IMPACT’s normal commentators, Josh Matthews and D’Lo Brown, calling the action for the rest of the show. This isn’t the first time a special play-by-play unit has been brought in by the promotion as the legendary Mauro Ranallo joined IMPACT at their Rebellion pay per view for the Rich Swann vs. Omega title-for-title bout.

