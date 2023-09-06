NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion EC3 was on the latest episode of Sportskeeda’s UnSKripted show where he discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, the top NWA star publicly called for CM Punk to consider joining the promotion following his AEW departure.

AEW announced last Saturday that Punk’s employee and wrestler contracts had been terminated with cause.

“To have him (CM Punk) come in would be a game changer, and I think our locker room has a more professional atmosphere sometimes. So, I don’t think the shenanigans (and) tomfooleries of the intertwining’s and dramatics would take place as much as people striving to be the best versions of themselves. And the best version of anybody is EC3 as the Worlds Heavyweight Champion.”

