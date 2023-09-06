The next pay-per-view for NWA has been confirmed.

The promotion is coming off its most recent PPV event, NWA 75, a two-night show, and now the National Wrestling Alliance is now moving towards its next pay-per-view that will take place next month.

During Tuesday’s episode of Powerrr, the promotion confirmed that the next PPV for the organization is titled ‘SAMHAIN.’

The show will go down on October 28th in Cleveland, Ohio. This is the home state of newly crowned NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion EC3.