NWA World Heavyweight Champion EC3 made an appearance on The Kurt Angle Show to discuss a wide range of topics, including his wrestling career. Here are the highlights:

On whether he was intimated to work with Kurt Angle:

“You don’t get intimated. It’s not the word because it means at the end of the day, if I fucked around, I would find out. You would kick my ass pretty fast. So I know that going in. So, the intimidation is gone. It’s more like. Live up to your expectations of yourself and what your idol wants him to have of you. So that is a pressure. I wouldn’t say intimidation as much as a very strong goal to achieve. That makes sense.”

On working with Sting:

“It’s another one of those surreal moments where. You’re putting together or talking to someone you idolize respect the hell out of the business you’re about to take place. And I think it’s very easy to be intimidated in those situations. But I think as I’ve grown older and had some success and Kurt’s the most successful mother ever here. Like, you would probably respect the person who’s on the come-up. If they’re treating you as a normal person, or if they are business first and they try to present that. So it was very much like, I don’t want to say yes sir, yes sir, yes, sir. But it was very much, what can I do? How can I help you? Sure. Doing that business. And I remember, too, on that show, we had like 14 minutes. Okay. I’m like 14 minutes of sting shit. Yeah. What are we going to do? Like. And it doesn’t, like, talk a lot. And I’m kind of still pretty green. I think I have to call everything. But then we were in the opening promo segment, led by Andy and a conglomerate of people out there getting pointless business across where it went six minutes over because we’re doing live TV. Yeah. And then there was another segment, and I’m just standing at the go position or gorilla watching our time dwindle like.”

