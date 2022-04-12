Pro-wrestling star and former IMPACT world champion EC3 recently joined SHAK Wrestling about his new Control Your Narrative promotion, and why he believes there is a negative divisiveness surround its message. That and more can be found in the highlights below.

Says the divisiveness comes from people not truly understanding what CYN is:

The divisiveness comes from, people don’t know what it is yet, haven’t really consumed it, maybe just saw a clip or two. You’re going to run into negativity and divisiveness when you are different. It’s hard for people to…if they don’t understand something immediately, it’s not, ‘Oh, I don’t get this, let me find out more.’ It’s, ‘this sucks, next.’ Maybe, on my end, I have to grab their attention quicker. I have to give them something more to sink their teeth into with immediate gratification.

Says he’s not creating for fans, he’s creating for people that believe in him:

At the same time, I don’t want to compromise long-term storytelling because people are divisive about it. You can’t create for everyone. You try to please everybody, you please nobody. Each and every company uses the standard, ‘we’re doing it for the fans.’ Fans are booking shows now. I’m not creating for the fans. I’m creating for the people that believe in me and want to be part of my idea and movement. Hopefully, through that, the fans will find a very engaging and inciteful product that has next level depth, the same action and entertainment they crave, humor, comedy, drama, but I can’t create to try to reach the divisive person. They’ll either give me a chance, or they don’t, and that’s fine. That’s their choice, either way. To create your bold vision, you have to do straightforward.

