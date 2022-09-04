The Wrestling Outlaw’s show recently conducted an interview with EC3, where the former IMPACT world champion spoke about the troubled Velveteen Dream, and his latest run-in with the law. In their talks, EC3 revealed a disturbing story about Dream attempting to film people using the restroom at a party he held during their NXT days together. Highlights can be found below.

On Dream’s latest arrest:

“He got arrested again. When’s he gonna get rehired? Probably not if that’s on his record, plus he has a lot of demons in the closet. Oh, what do you mean? I’m glad you asked, why not? Because in NXT there was always some speculation about him being a little off, but you welcome that. You can be friends.”

Dream attempting to film people using the restroom:

“We had a party and it was at my place, and he came over because I’m being friendly and I’m top guy and I tried to welcome everybody into the thing. He left his phone in my bathroom with the camera on trying to capture people taking pi**es, so there.”

How EC3 knew what Dream was trying to do:

“How did I know? Because it’s my bathroom. When I walk in there and I see a phone selfie-style, propped up, on, filming, where if somebody is going to take a pee, they would have their phallus out urinating into the water…”