IMPACT Wrestling superstar and former world champion Eddie Edwards recently spoke with Fightful to hype up this Sunday’s Rebellion pay per view, where Edwards discussed the return of Dave Richards to the industry, and what he thinks about a potential American Wolves reunion. Highlights are below.

Calls Richards work ethic undeniable:

Yeah, man. I talk to Davey here and there, some texts and stuff and once it came out that he was coming back I texted him. I’m happy he’s coming back, man. Because his work ethic is undeniable. Whether it’s in the ring or outside the ring. Anything he wants to do, he has the drive to do it. So, I’m happy to see him come back. It’s professional wrestling. You never know what’s going to happen. You never say never.

On a possible American Wolves reunion: