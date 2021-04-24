It was announced last week that Major League Wrestling had struck up a deal to broadcast programming on VICE TV, their largest network deal since being revived several years ago. The promotion still has ongoing deals with beIN Sports, as well as DAZN, Fubo Sports, and the Roku Channel.

According to PW Insider, aside from their weekly episodic Fusion MLW will also be airing older archived content with their new deal on VICE TV. What that includes has yet to be determined but fans can see a slew of their top favorite wrestlers throughout MLW’s history, including CM Punk, Raven, the Lucha Bros, and more.

