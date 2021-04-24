According to Showbuzz Daily, last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 2.042 million viewers overnight, a decrease of 3.6% from the previous week’s overnight number. They scored a 0.5 rating in the always important 18-49 demographic, which was #2 behind Shark Tank. The blue-brand built up a huge stipulation matchup for next week, where Roman Reigns will defend the Universal championship against Daniel Bryan, and if Bryan loses he must leave SmackDown.

Overall the program finished eighth in total viewership behind the normal Friday night lineup of Shark Tank, 20/20, MacGyver, Magnum P.I., Blue Bloods, The Blacklist, and Dateline NBC. Shark Tank scored the biggest numbers with an average of 3.927 million viewers.

Full ratings will be out on Monday.