Eddie Kingston has some big goals in mind for his run as AEW Continental Champion.

The Mad King spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Going Ringside, where he admitted how excited he was to return to Japan and defend the championship in front of the Japanese crowds. He explains that the process does require multiple negotiations between his boss and the bosses at NJPW.

I’m waiting for them to send me back. I love Japan. Japan was everything I wanted and more. That’s a different subject. AEW’s office has to talk with New Japan’s office, especially New Japan Strong, their other promotion, and they have to make sure they can get everything settled with the titles and bringing them together and how to defend it.

Kingston adds that he wants to make the Continental Championship a world championship caliber title in Japan.

The real goal, for me personally, is to take the Continental Championship and the crown over to New Japan and make it a world title.

Kingston became the first-ever AEW Continental Champion after winning the Continental Classic tournament, where he defeated his longtime friend/rival Jon Moxley in the finals at AEW Worlds End.

