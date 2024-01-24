Tony Schiavone details a recent illness.

The AEW commentator/interviewer missed the January 17th edition of Dynamite due to being sick, and was replaced at the booth by ROH’s Ian Riccaboni. Schiavone would make it back in time for Saturday’s AEW Collision but the illness he was dealing with was pretty severe. He spoke about it on the latest edition of his What Happened When podcast.

I had a little eye problem, a little stye in the right eye. Actually it was more than one, and eye was swollen shut last week. Thought I had conjunctivitis, which meant pinkeye and to stay away from everybody, but on Wednesday, I got a diagnosis that it was a stye. So yeah, I’m okay. I hate missing TV, but I was obviously back for Saturday. I’m really having a good time on Saturday. So I’ll be back this Wednesday, and [that was] just a part of being an old fucker.

As mentioned above Schiavone confirms that he will be on this evening’s AEW Dynamite, which features a stacked card and some first-ever matches like Adam Copeland vs. Minoru Suzuki. You can check out the latest card here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)