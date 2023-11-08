Eddie Kingston has his reasons for leaving Twitter, now known as X.

The AEW superstar and current reigning ROH World Champion and NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Taylor Wilde on her Wilde On podcast. The Mad King says that once he saw people on Twitter bad-mouthing former AEW women’s champion Riho he knew it was time to get off the site.

I quit Twitter because I saw some nasty shit that someone wrote about Riho, and I was having a bad day as it was anyway, and I got COVID. I was supposed to go to Ireland. I got COVID before going to Ireland, so I was already mad and I’m just flipping through my phone, and I saw something. It wasn’t even a person. It was some goosegg gimmick, they didn’t even have a profile picture. It was just some nasty shit, and I was like, I’m over this, I’m done. That was it. It just became toxic. It’s worse than MySpace. People would get mad at the Top 8.

Kingston later states that social media gives everyone the opportunity to have an opinion all the time, and that they think they are right. He assures them that most of the time, they are not.

I was raised like that. I was raised that it was nobody’s business and nobody gives a fuck. You have your opinion, and like my mother would tell me, ‘opinions are like assholes and they all stink.’ I guess the age, and I’m going to sound like an old man yelling at the clouds, but I guess the age of social media has made people feel like their opinions matter. I’m not going to lie to you. It doesn’t. If it makes you feel good for that day to tweet or to put something out and bashing somebody, or even praising somebody, it doesn’t matter. Good or bad. It doesn’t matter at the end of the day.

The full interview can be found below.

