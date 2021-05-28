AEW superstar Eddie Kingston recently held a Q&A on AdFreeShows where the Mad King talked all things pro-wrestling, most notably whether there was a plan for him to team up with former world champion and longtime friend, Jon Moxley. Hear Kingston’s full thoughts, which include him thanking the Purveyor of Violence for his career in the promotion, below.

Says he owes a lot of his career to Moxley:

Me and Mox talked about this as soon as I got there. I owe a lot of my AEW career to Mox because he believed in me and he’s always believed in me. I was always that guy who is like, ‘Ahhh, get out of here.’ Mox always believed in me and saw the match with Cody. Even before the match with Cody, he was trying to amp me up.

How there was always a plan to partner him up with Moxley:

This was the whole plan from, maybe not the get-go because plans change, but I owe Mox a lot. The stuff with me and Mox is on the fly because that’s how we are normally. We argue all the time,

