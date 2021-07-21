AEW star Eddie Kingston recently spoke with Bleacher Report about a wide range of topics, including who some of his favorite opponents have been in the industry, and what talents fans should keep an eye on in AEW. Highlights from the interview are below.

Names some of his favorite opponents he’s had in the industry:

“Jon Moxley. Teaming up with him and fighting him has been fun. Fighting The Young Bucks is great because you get to see that little bit of fear in their eyes as you’re hitting them. That’s a lot of fun. Honestly, everyone I have been in the ring with at AEW has been fun because I’m on national television, baby. I’m having fun. On the independents, it was guys like Josh Alexander and Samoa Joe, teaming with Homicide, who is my mentor. Overseas, you have guys like Trent Seven and Cara Noir, who I think the world of in the ring. I was in the ring with WALTER. There are so many guys and I know I am missing a lot from this list and I apologize to all of them, but there were so many guys in the independents who I enjoyed working with. Some of them are with the competition now. Kevin Owens is one of my favorites.”

Who he believes is the future of wrestling:

“Everybody knows Jungle Boy is the future of the business. [Wheeler] Yuta just came in. I’ve known him for a minute. Bryan Pillman Jr. of course, and his partner, Griff [Garrison]. A lot of guys in the Dark Order are the future, especially of AEW. I don’t like the kid. What’s his name? MJF? He’s an assh–e. He hasn’t messed with me yet. I have known him for a very long time and he knows how I am. I’ll give the devil his due. He is definitely the future of AEW.”

How there is a number of hungry talents coming up in AEW:

“You have a bunch of young, hungry guys there and in all of wrestling. Every promotion has a bunch of guys who are ready to go. I think the pandemic made these guys hungrier because they saw that everything can be taken away in a heartbeat. Wrestling is in good hands. My man Curt Stallion, who just got let go. When he gets his shot, he will knock it out of the park. There are so many good dudes. Joshua Bishop in AIW up in Cleveland. He’s an animal. I don’t want to keep naming people because I know I’m going to leave somebody out and I am going to feel bad. Charli Evans out in Australia, Marti Belle, Allysin Kay, they’re great.”