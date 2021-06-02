Prior to Sunday’s Double or Nothing pay per view AEW star Eddie Kingston was a guest on Wrestling Observer Radio to discuss a number of different topics, most notably how indie legend and former WWE talent Chris Hero helped him greatly in his career despite the fact that the two did not like each other. Highlights from the interview are below.

On how much Chris Hero helped out his career even though Hero and him didn’t get along:

Without even knowing them [Cesaro & Chris Hero], I had that [being a student of the game] but it was good to be around guys who did have that and this is before Hero became what he is. You know, for those who don’t know, me and Hero do not get along. No, it’s all good, I’m not gonna poop on him here. I’m not gonna curse about him here, but I will give him credit. That man did a lot for me early in my career [in] a whole lot of places and he did train me and he did open my eyes to other wrestling like in Europe, with [Mike] Quackenbush as well, like Johnny Saint and stuff like that.

Tells talent to not get complacent with being in the mid-card, as the goal is always to be world champion:

The goal is to always be world champion. I hate to tell young guys in the locker room like, ‘You didn’t get into this business — you know, I get it’s to make money but you didn’t get into this business just to make a little bit of money if you wanna go with that or be a mid-carder or be an opening curtain jerker. No, you got into this to be the main event, you got into this to be a world champion, don’t forget that,’ you know what I mean?

