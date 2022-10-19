Eddie Kingston has come a long way in his pro wrestling career and has found great success in AEW.

Speaking to TV Insider, Kingston heaped praise on Santana and Ortiz.

“Teaming up with Santana and Ortiz was also good. I remember the day they signed with AEW. They were at an independent show with me and told me. I hugged them and was so proud. I remember Santana saying, “One day all three of us”.”

At this moment, Kingston’s focus wasn’t on himself but on what Santana and Ortiz were going to do. Them setting a goal and doing it was the proudest moment thus far in his AEW career.