WWE Hall of Famer Edge recently appeared on the Kurt Angle Show where the R-Rated Superstar and the Olympic Hero spoke about all things pro-wrestling, most notably how Edge believes that it is harder for younger talent to get over these days due to the nature of the business. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says it is harder for new talent to get over in today’s industry:

I do appreciate the different set of circumstances that talent have to try to get themselves over in nowadays because I think it’s more difficult. I really, really do and having come back now and seeing it first hand, I’m like wow, this is harder to try and present your story and present your character because the format has changed due to necessity.

Tells talent to pick his brain for advice:

When I say more difficult, I mean for people coming into the industry now or coming into the company now. I have a body of work, so I don’t have to go through those same challenges because they’ve seen it, they know it and I can already come in and I’m already established. I’m talking if I were starting out now, oh man, and it was difficult when I started out back then too. I feel for a lot of young folks and I really do say just pick my brain because I can’t fully grasp what you’re having to encounter because I’m not at that stage in my career at the same time but I can at least give you some guidelines and some tent-poles to help you feel like you’re not drowning.

