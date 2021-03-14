WWE Hall of Famer and this year’s Royal Rumble winner Edge took to Twitter to hype up next week’s SmackDown, which will see the R-Rated superstar wrestle his first television matchup in ten years. He writes, “This Friday. @FOXTV My first match back on MY show #SmackDown in 10 years, one on one with @WWEUsos. We gonna travel some rough road. Buckle up Uce.”

Former NXT cruiserweight champion Drew Gulak was also active on Twitter claiming that he wants to be like current top act Bobby Lashley. He writes, “When I grow up I want to be big and strong like @fightbobby!”