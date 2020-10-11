During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Edge detailed his struggles with his current rehabilitation from injury. Here’s what he had to say:

It’s a learning process. I’m gonna be 47 next month, so I didn’t know how I’d heal from injuries, surgeries, things like that. It’s a slow process, I’m not gonna lie. The tricep is a different thing. I got back from an Achilles in six months, but I was 35 doing that – so, add 10-plus years. It’s a different thing. You don’t realize how much your tricep is involved in almost everything you do in terms of arm movement. I don’t really know yet. I know it’s a lot slower than I thought it was gonna be because I have this mentality of no big deal, surgery, PT, and we grind through it and break down the scar tissue and off we go. I don’t know if it’s the injury itself, or if I’m a little older – I don’t know what it is. It’s not as fast as I would’ve liked.

We just haven’t got to explosive stuff yet, so we don’t really know. It’s still just three months out, right? I don’t know, maybe I’m just impatient is really what it is more than anything. I just assume that by three months I should be ready to go, and that’s no the case. So, maybe I need a little more patience with my body now.