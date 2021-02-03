During his interview with CBS Sports, Edge spoke on Christian’s return at the Royal Rumble. Here’s what he had to say:

The Rumble was one of those instances where, when Christian was coming down the ramp, I was so happy for him. I was so proud of him and proud of the work he put in and the grind and struggle to get cleared and be able to do this again. Similar to me, he can end it on his terms and not just have it taken away when you don’t expect it. That’s a hard thing to swallow, and now we have a chance to have that not be the case, and that’s just really special.

Credit: CBS Sports.