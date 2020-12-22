Edge took to Instagram this past weekend and spoke on how he’s done competing in TLC matches. Here’s what he had to say:

Happy #tlc day. This is a throwback to the last one I competed in. And let’s be honest, the last one I’ll ever compete in. But it ended well with my 10th world championship. If you had told any of the 6 of us, you know who the other 5 are, that there would be a PPV devoted to a match that our Dr. Frankenstein brains put together, no way we’d believe you. But here we are. To all the talent performing tonight, blow the doors off, and be careful.