During an interview with Digital Spy, Jeff Hardy spoke on how important his 2002 Ladder Match against The Undertaker was for his career and how grateful he is for what The Undertaker did for him. Here’s what he had to say:

Me being a young Jeff Hardy and going in there with the legend, the Hall of Famer known as The Undertaker, he’s pretty much like superhuman. For him to do what he did for me, I owe him so much. He helped me so much as far as what he did for me back then in that ladder match and I’ll never be able repay him.

You can read the full interview HERE.

Credit: Digital Spy.