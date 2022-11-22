Indie wrestling superstar and GCW regular Effy recently spoke with Metro about a wide range of pro-wrestling topics, most notably how he feels he is at a weird point of his career. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How he has achieved much more in wrestling than he ever imagined:

I’ve reached a weird stage in my career where I’ve done more than I expected to do in wrestling, I’ve punched down a lot of weird doors – I got Jeff Jarrett over again after no one gave a shit about him. [Now], let’s make the wrestling environment that you’ve kind of imagined, that embraces creativity, that embraces people of all sexualities and genders and expressions, embraces the fact that diversity adds to stories.

Says he wants pro-wrestling to eventually become a place where multiple stories can be told: