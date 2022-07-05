Eight matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW Dark episode.

Tonight’s Dark episode will feature The Dark Order vs. The Wingmen in eight-man action, plus Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh teaming up, A.Q.A representing the AEW women’s division, and more.

This Dark episode was taped back on June 11 from Universal Studios in Orlando, FL. You can click here for full spoilers from the taping.

The following line-up has been announced for tonight’s show:

* Aaron Solo vs. Fuego Del Sol

* Bear Country vs. Adrian Alanis and Liam Gray

* Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh vs. Dariana Bengston and Gus De La Vega

* Josh Woods vs. Barrett Brown

* A.Q.A vs. Avery Breaux

* Lee Moriarty vs. Leon Ruffin

* Sonny Kiss vs. Lamar Diggs

* The Dark Order’s Evil Uno, 10, John Silver and Alex Reynolds vs. The Wingmen’s Ryan Nemeth, Peter Avalon, JD Drake and Cezar Bononi

AEW Dark airs every Tuesday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more and be sure to join us later on for full Dark coverage.

