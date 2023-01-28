EJ Nduka has made his AEW debut.

The former WWE prospect and MLW star appeared at today’s tapings for AEW Dark, which took place from Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. Nduka took on AEW fan-favorite, Konosuke Takeshita in a match that will air at a later date.

Scoop #10: EJ Nkuda vs Konosuke Takeshita pic.twitter.com/4TzwUt9mkw — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) January 28, 2023

As previously mentioned Nduka was signed to WWE’s NXT brand but was released back in 2021. He then signed with MLW where he received a sizable push, including a reign as MLW tag champion. He was a free agent as of January 1st.

There is no confirmation that Nduka has signed with AEW. Stay tuned.