Elias is ready to prove himself to the WWE Universe and wants to do it at WrestleMania 39.

The Drifter spoke on this topic during a recent interview with WWE Die Woche, where he revealed his desire to challenge for a major championship at the Showcase of the Immortals, specifically mentioning the Intercontinental Championship and the United States Championship as his top picks. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Who he would like to face at WrestleMania 39:

Listen, I could throw it out there a million different ways. It would all depend on the story we get to tell. Guys like the Undertaker, John Cena there’s two of the guys. I mean, you mentioned I’ve had my WrestleMania interactions with them. I’d love for it to play out in some sort of big-time matchup on the biggest stage of them all, WrestleMania.

Says he would also love to face Gunther for the I.C. Championship:

The here and now I’m trying to think of who is even in the running. GUNTHER, with the Intercontinental Championship. To have a big championship match at WrestleMania would be awesome. Austin Theory and Seth Rollins, whoever comes out on top there. Any sort of championship match.

