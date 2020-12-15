WWE star Elias was a recent guest on Lilian Garcia’s Chasing Glory podcast to discuss all things pro-wrestling, including how he got a chance to work with the legendary Undertaker at Madison Square Garden. Highlights from the interview are below.

On getting to work with the Undertaker:

Getting to work with him, he was one of, if not my favorite wrestler growing up. I remember having a match with him at Madison Square Garden. It was the main event. It was actually a big tag team match. I opened it up with one of my songs. I was wearing a hat, which I had to get approval from the dead man because it was like a cowboy hat.

Says he got chills when heard Taker’s song play at MSG:

I played a song on guitar. I remember a lot of the ideas that I wanted to do. I can remember seeing interviews my whole life when you hear his music, you get chills. I remember thinking I’m not in the main event at Madison Square Garden. That’s not going to get me. Sure enough, when his music went off and Madison Square Garden went crazy and you hear that gong, I got goosebumps then. Then when he came out, it was like the next level. Then when I actually saw him, I can actually feel that moment now.

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling News)