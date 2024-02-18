Elijah (Elias) has returned to the wrestling scene after leaving WWE in September following his tenure from 2014-2023. He initially competed in NXT under the ring name Elias Samson, showcasing his musical persona.

In late 2021, Elias took a hiatus and made a comeback the next April, this time adopting the persona of his younger brother Ezekiel with a new look. Despite this, he was eventually written off TV and later returned as Elias.

Elias had his first match post-WWE with Wrestling REVOLVER at their Whatashow event on Saturday night, facing off against TNA’s “Speedball” Mike Bailey for the very first time.