Ember Moon Still Unsure If She Can Ever Wrestle Again, Reveals She Was Wrestling On A Torn Achilles For Months

Former NXT women’s champion Ember Moon recently spoke with Comicbook.com to talk all things pro-wrestling and provide fans with an update on her injury. Highlights are below.
Reveals she may have been wrestling on her injury for months:
So I actually ruptured my Achilles in two places, and the surgeon thinks that I may have been wrestling on it for probably about two months already torn to some extent, and I just didn’t feel the pain because I have kind of a high pain tolerance.
Still unsure if she’ll ever be able to wrestle again:
It’s just a very, very long process and I would love, love, love to have a date back on the board but it’s up in the air. I’m sitting here and I’m fighting a second surgery. I’m fighting against the second surgery. That’s how bad it is,” she said. When I went on Backstage and I said, ‘I don’t know if I’m ever going to wrestle again,’ I meant what I said and I, I stand by that.
Discusses her emotional reaction on WWE Backstage:
I was so in my feelings [on WWE Backstage] ’cause I just found out about the complications like, the day before,” she said. “I was still very much so in my feelings about it to the point where I cried on international television and I’m so ashamed, but sometimes you need that outlet sometimes to say those things, because like people like Mark [Henry], people like Booker, even the boss man, Triple H has been checking up on me. Another person from the company that is a legend reached out and was trying to help me out with rehab options and stuff like that. Honestly like what has made the biggest difference thus far because everything that they’ve said has been helping so much more than me just doing the normal situation because of that complication. So yeah, like there is a light, it is getting better. I just don’t have a timeframe and I don’t know when.
