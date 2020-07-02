Ember Moon Still Unsure If She Can Ever Wrestle Again, Reveals She Was Wrestling On A Torn Achilles For Months

Former NXT women’s champion Ember Moon recently spoke with Comicbook.com to talk all things pro-wrestling and provide fans with an update on her injury. Highlights are below.

Reveals she may have been wrestling on her injury for months:

So I actually ruptured my Achilles in two places, and the surgeon thinks that I may have been wrestling on it for probably about two months already torn to some extent, and I just didn’t feel the pain because I have kind of a high pain tolerance.

Still unsure if she’ll ever be able to wrestle again:

It’s just a very, very long process and I would love, love, love to have a date back on the board but it’s up in the air. I’m sitting here and I’m fighting a second surgery. I’m fighting against the second surgery. That’s how bad it is,” she said. When I went on Backstage and I said, ‘I don’t know if I’m ever going to wrestle again,’ I meant what I said and I, I stand by that.

Discusses her emotional reaction on WWE Backstage: