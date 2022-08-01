This week’s edition of the hit AEW affiliated Youtube series “Being The Elite” is now available on Youtube. Today’s show, which just hit its 317th episode, has the following description: “What does Adam Cole think about the most recent reunion? Hangman makes a Trios suggestion to Dark Order.”

Daddy Magic from the Jericho Appreciation Society took to Twitter over the weekend to celebrate his one-year anniversary in AEW. He writes, “1 year ago tonight we got the phone call to come an join AEW. 4 nights later we showed up on Dynamite. Personally an professionally it’s been the most fulfilling 12 months of my life. A wild ride.”