Eric Bischoff shows off his dance moves.

The WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President put on Swerve Strickland’s AEW theme song during his Strictly Business podcast and impersonated his manager Prince Nana’s famous viral dance. Bischoff was not shy at committing to the bit.

Hit ‘em with it E pic.twitter.com/aThiPk1FUf — Conrad the Mortgage Guy (@HeyHeyItsConrad) September 15, 2023

Nana later responded to Easy E by telling him to “Get Money.”

Bischoff isn’t the only one to hit the Nana. AEW producer and former ECW star Jerry Lynn did the dance move during Starrcast VI in Chicago. Check that out below.