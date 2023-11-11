Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast.

During it, Bischoff talked about whether Ken Shamrock was on his radar to sign in WCW:

“Not for WCW. He was certainly on my radar. I enjoyed watching him in WWE, but for all the reasons that you pointed out early on, by 1997, I wasn’t looking for any more top talent, more than I could manage. Again, going back to what we talked about as the show opened up, I was certainly well aware of him and enjoyed his work. I loved his believability, his credibility, obviously with his MMA background, but still, he was able to work. He wasn’t just an MMA guy, definitely on my radar, but he was not someone that I was hoping to see end up in WCW.

