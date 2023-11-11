Jeff Jarrett gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest My World with Jeff Jarrett.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about the TNA Legends Title.

“So I was for it right out of the gate in that in the creative rooms, you had the world title and the tag title. You didn’t have an IC, you didn’t have us, you didn’t have a title. We came up with all of the stuff that had been around for years. The secondary title going into this storyline, how do we create a. It is a secondary title. However you look at it, yes. You kind of buy into it. And what’s a different way? I’m not a big fan of tournaments, so what’s a different way? And in Booker’s pompous, arrogant character, he’s a legend. But kind of the whole vision was we’ve got five Main Event Mafia members and other legends that had been used in the past and will probably be used in the future, in that you create a storyline with a vet versus an up-and-comer, and when the up and comer wins the title, they don’t say, I’m a legend. They say I aspire to be a legend. And I’m going to defend this because we’ll just call it babyface over here. You know, the legends in my mind, and let them call out their three, four, five favorite legends. I hope to be like that one day. And I’m going to defend this with honor. Then the heel screws them out of it, and we keep moving, telling stories. That was kind of the general deal. I chuckled when you were an expert belt maker collector. It was the most expensive one. Boy, if that isn’t a sign of the times that building a company, okay, this belt is going to cost this much. ‘Hey, man, can we reduce that? Okay, we’ll cut it here. Okay? We’ll cut it here.’ We’re in two hours. I guess. The negotiation. I was not part of it. Any of it. Conrad. So, it’s funny to hear you say the most expensive belt ever made in TNA.”

