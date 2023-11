ROH will hold its Final Battle pay-per-view event from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, TX on Friday, December 15th.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 800 tickets, and there are 2,912 left after tickets were put on sale a week ago.

It’s set up for 3,722 tickets. It’s already been announced that Tony Khan will have an update on the vacant ROH World Television Championship on next week’s Ring of Honor TV after Samoa Joe vacated the title.