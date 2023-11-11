On the latest episode of the Keeping It 100, Konnan discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, the former WCW/TNA wrestler talked about how he feels AEW World Heavyweight and ROH Tag Team Champion MJF is being overexposed in AEW.

“Being in five different feuds is mega exposure, you should want to wait to see him,” Konnan stated. “He should come out once, maybe twice a show, that is it.” Konnan continued, “You do not need to be an expert to see that the most charismatic, most over, one of the biggest merch sellers, and great on the mic and good to great matches is him. You can’t put the company problems on him, he’s doing his part.”

