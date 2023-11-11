Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer discussed Ric Flair signing with AEW for a multi-year deal. He thinks Flair’s days in the ring are over.

“I think that he can contribute more than the vast majority of the populous of his world, of his vocation, and never wrestle; that’s just me,” Ross stated. “He’s a star. Ric Flair’s a star and when he’s on your TV, he brightens your star.”

Ross continued, “I wasn’t so sure what he was going to do because I really believe — and this is going to sound negative, I don’t want to sound negative — that his wrestling days are essentially over. He’s 70-something, I’m 70-something; I get it.”