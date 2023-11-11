In a new AMA (Ask Me Anything) video on his official YouTube channel, Maven took various questions about his WWE run.

During it, the former WWE star noted he once heard “through the grapevine” that he was considered to be a member of the Evolution faction, which turned out to be Ric Flair, Triple H, Randy Orton, and Batista.

“The wildest creative idea that was thrown my way was obviously the whole Evolution angle,” Maven stated. “At the beginning of the thought of there being an Evolution, it was always known that it was going to be Ric, Hunter, Randy, and then I think they were flipping back and forth between Dave and Mark Jindrak. I heard through the grapevine that they were thinking about putting me in it.” Maven continued, “I don’t know how true that was. No one from the office ever mentioned anything to me. It was just, you know, just in passing that I would hear it. So whether it was true or whether I was ever in the mix between Ric and Hunter, I don’t know, but you asked if there was anything — any wild creative [ideas] I heard. That’s definitely one of the wildest ones I’ve heard.”

(H/T to Fightful for the quotes)