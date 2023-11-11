Montez Ford recently appeared on WWE’s “The Bump” to discuss his new reality series on Hulu with his wife, Bianca Belair, which premieres on Hulu on February 2nd, 2024.

The WWE star hyped up the show as it would be the greatest series of all time.

“This will be the greatest show of all time,” Ford stated. “You guys have been patiently waiting. They’ve been asking. People have been on the DMs, they’ve been on the Instagram stories, [asking] ‘What do you guys eat? What do you like to cook? What is your favorite color? What shoes do you have? How do your feet smell in the morning?’ Well guess what? You get the answers to all those questions and more.” He continued, “It’s Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez. This is just our story. This is not the complete story of how a WWE Superstar is. This is our story. This is no one else’s story, just our story. It’s fun. It’s lighthearted. We pull the curtain back a little bit so you guys can see other elements of ourselves, and it’s going to be a whole lot of fun. I think you guys are going to truly enjoy it.”

