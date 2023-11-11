Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Tommy Dreamer gave his thoughts on various topics, including WWE’s decision to have Brock Lesnar break The Undertaker’s undefeated streak at WrestleMania 30 in 2014.

The ECW Icon believes the streak was as important as WrestleMania and something that shouldn’t have ended.

“I felt that [‘the streak’] meant as much as WrestleMania. It’s something that could have continued,” Dreamer stated. “And if you think about it, that show, everything [was] taken out of the building. All the energy, that main event, was affected by Brock beating The Undertaker and ending that streak. That’s the most that we talk about from that. And did it really help Brock Lesnar get to the next level? No, because Brock was already there.” He continued, “I just think it was a horrible booking decision. It made you more pissed. It wasn’t heat, and didn’t help elevate Brock because Brock was already there.”

(H/T to Wrestling Inc for the quotes)