WWE has added two new matches to the card for Monday’s episode of RAW, as confirmed by the show’s General Manager, Adam Pearce, in a post on Twitter.

This morning, WWE had Pearce announce Xia Li vs. Indi Hartwell and Tommaso Ciampa vs. Ludwig Kaiser will take place.

This will be the second to last Raw before Survivor Series on November 25. Here is the updated card for the show:

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Finn Balor & Damian Priest vs. Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso

The Miz vs. Ivar

Piper Niven vs. Tegan Nox

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Otis

Xia Li vs. Indi Hartwell

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Ludwig Kaiser