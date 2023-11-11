WWE has added two new matches to the card for Monday’s episode of RAW, as confirmed by the show’s General Manager, Adam Pearce, in a post on Twitter.
This morning, WWE had Pearce announce Xia Li vs. Indi Hartwell and Tommaso Ciampa vs. Ludwig Kaiser will take place.
BREAKING: I’ve just finalized two big attractions for #WWERaw this Monday.
— Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) November 11, 2023
This will be the second to last Raw before Survivor Series on November 25. Here is the updated card for the show:
Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Finn Balor & Damian Priest vs. Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso
The Miz vs. Ivar
Piper Niven vs. Tegan Nox
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Otis
Xia Li vs. Indi Hartwell
Tommaso Ciampa vs. Ludwig Kaiser