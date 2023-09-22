Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast. Here are the highlights:

On the belief that you should only want to be a World Champion in the wrestling business:

“I’m torn because I understand the motivation behind it. And if you’re not motivated to be the best at what you do, you may not be in the right position. And that applies to any profession. Right? But. There are a lot of really, really, really super successful people who had an amazing time in the professional wrestling business for decades or more but were never world champions. So it’s not like your career is meaningless if you’ve never become a world champion because you’re contributing a lot. In many cases, your contribution is incredibly valuable. And. I don’t know. I tend to disagree. I tend to disagree. I think from a healthy perspective, I want to do everything I can to become the world champion. I want to improve my game. I want to work on whatever weaknesses I have, whether it’s my interview skills, my physique, my work in the ring, or even the way I conduct myself backstage. I want to check every box I can. To get that opportunity. But I won’t allow myself to be disappointed in myself or my career choice if that never happens. I don’t think Dolph Ziggler right now is sitting at home lamenting the fact that he’s not the world champion, right? Because he probably has millions and millions of reasons sitting in a bank account somewhere to suggest otherwise, and I think he truly enjoys what he does. I get that impression. I don’t talk to him, but I get the impression that he really enjoys what he does. So I understand it. I can relate to it to a certain extent, but I would be careful to instruct people, look, if you can’t be a world heavyweight champion or don’t have that desire, you shouldn’t be in this business. I don’t necessarily agree with that, but I understand it.”

On whether there was talk of moving WCW Nitro off Mondays during the 2000 relaunch and if there were plans to do the same if he had bought WCW in 2001:

“Absolutely. We would have kept Monday night, would not have given that up, would not have thrown in the towel. I would much prefer to fight. Even if I’m not winning, I prefer to fight than to. Hide. So now I would have absolutely fought hard to keep it on Monday night. Someone suggested to me that we should possibly move it. I would have been adamant about not moving it.”

