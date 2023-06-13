Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on various topics while speaking with MMA Fighting’s Ariel Helwani for a new interview.

During it, Bischoff was asked if he would make a WWE return. He previously had a stint as the Raw General Manager before being brought back in 2019 as the SmackDown Executive Director.

“If I was twenty years younger, in a heartbeat. If I get a phone call from my buddy Bruce and he says “Hey, thinking about, kind of got an idea. Interested in coming back? But I need one of your fingers. As long its on my left hand and not my right, I’d probably go for it. I loved my time there. I loved working with so many people. I can’t say enough about the quality of people that work in WWE. It was a blessing to have the opportunity to work there. I’m 68 years old and I live in a beautiful part of Wyoming. At this point in time I don’t want to be away more than necessary. The idea of flying back and forth and doing TV. Nah, not anymore.”

