Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about why he’s never opened a wrestling school despite being one of the greatest wrestlers of all time.

“I’m happy where I am. I did have a wrestling club, an amateur wrestling club, for a while, but when I started pro wrestling, that had to be gone. That was finished,” he said. “I never thought about having a wrestling school. Probably because I don’t have the time. If I don’t have the time, I’m not going to put in the effort necessary to make these guys Superstars. You want to make sure that you have a great wrestling school and that a lot of your wrestlers end up getting hired with certain companies, and you want to be able to have like a great reputation doing that. I can’t put in that time necessary to make that happen.”

Angle also talked about why he has turned down past seminar offers to speak with wrestlers and give them knowledge.

“You know what, I had been offered a few times, and I turned it down because I don’t do seminars, and I wish I did. Ever since I got my knees replaced. I never thought about it. You know, I could probably get in the ring and still be okay. I have been out of the game for so long, I don’t know how well I would be able to coach,” he said.

H/T to Fightful