Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast.

During it, Bischoff talked about Jade Cargill’s future in WWE and compared her to becoming the future Rock for women. Here are the highlights:

On Jade Cargill’s recent SmackDown with Charlotte Flair:

“It blew me away. Blew me away. I mean, Jade looks like a superstar. I’m anxious to see. How she progresses in the ring obviously, I mean, she looks otherworldly in terms of just her presence, right? I mean. It’s absolutely beautiful. But a physical specimen. And? I shouldn’t sound like I’m hesitating or cautious about this. I don’t think Triple H or anybody else in WWE would allow her to get into the ring and perform any of the events that you just mentioned unless they were confident that she’s 100% ready because what you have right now is platinum in a bottle. It’s pure platinum. And. When the time is right. I read a little bit about her decision to go to WWE and how it all went down. And I’m sure Tony offered her a significant amount of money. There’s no question about that. In my mind, at least. I think this is a woman. Don’t know her. Never had a conversation with her. But this woman is even remotely self-aware of what she brings to the table and where she could go in the future. I don’t think it had anything to do with money. It has everything to do with what a relationship with WWE and Endeavor and Ari Emanuel can do for her five years from now. Three years from now. Whatever. Because she could go. She could be the female Rock. If she has that talent and she develops that talent in the ring and she can bring that charisma that we see that she embodies just walking out. But if she can develop the skill and the confidence to be able to deliver on the mic and in her narrative as well as her physical. Performance. Shoo! Off she goes, a huge star in the wrestling business and well beyond.”

On women’s wrestling in WWE never being stronger:

“Amazing. The evolution of women’s wrestling in WWE is nothing short of amazing, and it’s only going to get better because of the Becky Lynch’s and the Charlotte Flair’s and Bianca Belair’s and all the names above, and now Jade Cargill as they emerge and become these superstars, what do you think it’s going to do? Or create in the future because now young women who are athletic and aspire and want to be great performers have these examples. It can happen. It’s possible. These women are doing it. They’re aspirational in so many different ways, in terms of their performances in the ring and professionally aspirational. And I think they’re going to motivate a lot of young, great, talented women to go, you know what? This professional wrestling thing isn’t just for £300 guys, right? I won’t go out there and be freaking eye candy. You know, the way it used to be, right? I would put a leash on me and a dog collar and make me walk around on my hands and knees, barking like a dog. This is where I can go out and perform physically and showcase what I can do as an entertainer. There will be a lot of great women that will come along ten, 15 years from now because of what we’re seeing right now in WWE.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit 83 Weeks with an h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.