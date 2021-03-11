During a recent episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff spoke on partying with Hulk Hogan and Dennis Rodman. Here’s what he had to say:

It was Hulk, Jimmy Hart, Dennis Rodman, and Dwight Manley, who was Rodman’s agent at the time, and myself. So, the five of us went into New York the night before, and obviously Dennis, and let’s just say we went out, a couple of us, Hulk and Rodman, in particular, partied fairly hard. At the time, Dennis was dating Carmen Electra. She was in town, and she was there partying as well. So, we were out all night, and it was like three or four – three o’clock in the morning I think – and I had to tap out. Believe it or not, I could kind of keep up with Hulk. I could not keep up with Dennis. It was just beginning to become just stupid.

Credit: 83 Weeks. H/T 411Mania.