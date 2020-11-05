During a recent episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff spoke on why he believes that Sabu hurt his legacy by staying in ECW. Here’s what he had to say:

When Sabu did get an opportunity to get himself onto the mainstream, he self-sabotaged. That’s what people are going to remember. I’m sure if Sabu does an autograph signing in Queens New York, there’s always going to be people that show up and remember that. But on a larger scale, not so much. That was the choice he made.

I respect him for wanting to do things his own way and not wanting to do things in a corporate style. I get that. I do; I respect it, but you pay for that. It comes with a cost, and I think it cost him what could’ve been a much greater legacy.