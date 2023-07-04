Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast.

During it, Bischoff talked about The Bloodline storyline and praised those involved in it (Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, The Usos, Paul Heyman, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn) as it continues to increase WWE’s business.

“It’s a phenomenal story and it’s not losing any steam. It’s continuing to grow. It certainly isn’t at the apex of interest like it was going into WrestleMania, which you would expect, right? You wanna bring it to a fever pitch right before the big event. And oftentimes stories kind of just slowly fade away after they’ve been built and built and built. And then you have the big payoff, again, this case WrestleMania, but in this case, blood, the bloodline story is continuing to grow, which only makes me, uh, appreciate it and respect it more to everybody that’s got their fingerprints on that story deserves a round of applause from wrestling fans all over the world because that is showing how great a story can be in professional wrestling and how much positive impact, if you look at WWE across the boards, whether it’s ticket sales, whether it’s ratings, whether it’s merchandise sales, and, and in every metric WWE is crushing it. And a lot of it has to do with just a great story.”

